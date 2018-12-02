TAG-KS Offers Computers and Maintenance Services for MoICT and NITC

During the event

Chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Group, HE Dr Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, signed a memorandum of understanding with Minister of Information and Communications Technology (MoICT), Mothanna Gharaibeh, and Director General of National Information Technology Center (NITC) and Secretary General of MoICT, Nader Thneibat aiming at enhancing cooperation towards activation and development of the Ministry’s knowledge stations.

Under the MoU, the trio will cooperate in the fields of training, enhancing skills, and distributing knowledge to the local community, especially for telecommunications and information technology graduates.

The MoU also aims at cooperating in transforming the knowledge stations into business incubators and capacity development centers by offering educational e-programs for citizens in the governorates and making its service centers available to all members of the community.

Tala Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Society (TAG-KS) will undertake maintenance work for the selected stations in accordance with the needs of each station either by development or activation. TAG-KS will also supply the stations with new computers and other office equipment, in addition to holding training sessions for the MoICT and NITC employees.

Minister Gharaibeh welcomed Dr Abu-Ghazaleh, hailing the commitment of TAG Group to work hand-in-hand with the public sector. He expressed happiness for cooperating with Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Group, stressing that “the cooperation will not be only in the knowledge stations field, but will extend to bigger horizons that serve the country and the citizens.”

For his part, Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh expressed pride at the MoICT and its great importance on a ministerial level, affirming the ministry’s advanced performance under the leadership of HE Eng. Gharaibeh.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also affirmed his readiness to partner with the ministry in its efforts to develop the knowledge stations by offering the TAG Group-owned internet line connection for free, expressing happiness that this partnership fulfills the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Royal Court.