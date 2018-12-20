Tag-Legal Contributes to Issuing World Bank’s Doing Business 2019 Report

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Legal (Tag-Legal) contributed to the World Bank Group’s Doing Business 2019 Report, as one of its international partners for the 12th consecutive year.

The World Bank published the report at the end of October 2018, documenting 314 business reforms in 128 economies.

Deema Abu-Zulekha, Quality Control Manager at TAG-Legal, explained that the company contributed to the report by issuing an average of 2-3 questionnaires distributed to its offices in 18 countries around the globe.

She added that the questionnaires, comprising most Arab countries and many Asian and African countries, were compiled by 27 legal advisors from the company.

Throughout measurement, analysis, and comparison of all government procedures, the report discloses the results by using 10 indicators related to business, including ease of doing business, obtaining construction licenses, electricity network and credit, in addition to enforcing contracts and protecting investors, focusing on the comparison between legal and organizational procedures, and the reform steps set in legislations for improving the investment environment in each economy.

According to the report, the UAE topped the Arab countries in terms of ease of doing business, standing in 11th position globally.