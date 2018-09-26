TAG-Org Concludes 'Management and Life Skills' Course for ‘Haqiq’ Initiative in Governorates

During the graduation ceremony of the initiative’s first batch of graduates.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) held a training course for the “Haqiq” youth initiative with the aim of improving youth’s skills and capacity building to qualify them to meet labor market requirements.

The Organization’s cooperation with “Haqiq” initiative, which means “achieve” in Arabic, comes in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed between TAG-Org and The Crown Prince Foundation to support the process of youth development in Jordan.

During the graduation ceremony of the initiative’s first batch of graduates, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed that the labor market needs skilled employees and workers who can keep abreast with the rapidly changing labor market requirements, mainly in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh called on the youth to focus on creativity and innovation particularly in the ICT field, which is considered to be the most profit-generating sector of our time, adding that some existing professions will be replaced by smart robots and applications while others would probably disappear.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to the establishment of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a new of its kind college which aims at graduating inventors in the business and ICT fields.

Regarding the training course, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed that cooperation with the Crown Prince Foundation aims to build, qualify and educate future leaders and provide a creative environment to help them assume their role as efficient citizens, in line with the vision of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in building a promising generation of Jordanian youth who serve and develop their communities.

The training course was held in Irbid, Amman and Tafila governorates for three days with the participation of 65 of young men and women.

The training program was implemented by Mr. Fadi Daoud, Education and Youth Advisor at TAG-Org, who highlighted the importance of life skills for youth, along with academic education. The training Program included emotional intelligence, positive thinking, motivation, communication skills, negotiation skills, problem solving, leadership and work ethics to qualify them to compete for jobs, manage their own businesses and deal professionally and morally at the workplace.

It’s worthy to add that the MoU was signed earlier this year between Crown Prince Foundation and TAG-Org with the aim of strengthening joint cooperation to support the community youth process in Jordan and support the Foundation’s youth initiatives by offering educational, qualification and training opportunities for the youth.