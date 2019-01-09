TAGITI and UN-Habitat to Support Conflict and Post-Conflict Arab Countries by Linking ICT and Sustainable Urbanization

During the event

The first phase of putting into operation the global agreement signed between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Information Technology International (TAGITI) and the UN-Habitat, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme will take place in the Arab world with plans to expand to the rest of the world.

In 2016, UN-Habitat and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to carry forward the “Network Eleven Initiative” which was launched under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG 11): to build by 2030 ‘inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable urban settlements and cities’.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG-Org chairman highlighted the significance of the agreement and the results to be achieved saying: "We are proud to partner with the UN-Habitat in such a major operation and we are placing our technological resources and our 110 global offices to serve our joint noble cause which focuses on linking ICT and sustainable urbanization. We thank the UN-Habitat for such an opportunity."

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, Chair of Consortium for Sustainable Urbanization (CSU) Honorary Council, and Co-Chair of UN-Habitat Network 11, has been heavily involved in the ICT world for decades through his role as Chair of the UN ICT Task Force and the UN Global Alliance for ICT and Development in forging the millennium development goals.

Zena Ali-Ahmad, Director of UN-Habitat Regional Office for Arab States, said: "we highly value UN-Habitat’s partnership with TAG-Org and we believe it’s an effective step to harness digital technologies for sustainable urbanization in the Arab region, especially in conflict and post-conflict countries as a pilot for the implementation of the signed MOU.”

By using ICT and data, the activities taking place in Arab States will aim at supporting policies and planning in countries in conflict and post-conflict such as Yemen, Syria, Libya and Iraq. Through integrating humanitarian, development/reconstruction and recovery planning, the projects will ensure that reconstruction efforts are prioritized, equitable, inclusive, sustainable and integrate peace, as well as provide the basis for evidence-based urban analysis and support and monitor stabilization and recovery.

Meanwhile, TAGITI, the technological arm of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Organization (TAG-Org) will support the three pillars of the signed MOU and UN-Habitat programme in the above countries, including urban analysis for evidence-based decision-making, actively-managed geographic databases and urban documentation especially on housing and land property rights.

TAGITI will also contribute in hosting forums, reports production, visibility and provision of ICT equipment and tablets in addition to others.