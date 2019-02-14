Talal Abu-Ghazaleh College for Innovation and Queen’s Organize Entrepreneurial Leadership for the 21st Century Workshop

During the event

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) in collaboration with Queen’s University, organized a workshop entitled “Entrepreneurial Leadership for the 21st Century”, under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh at TAG Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF).

During the workshop, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh underlined the need for changing the education system with the aim of graduating inventors rather than job seekers, adding that “learning is a continuous process that leads to creativity”.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in the partnership between TAG-Org and Queen’s University, pointing out that his organization will offer all its potentials to enhance this distinguished cooperation model between the two educational institutions.

TAGUCI and Queen’s University recently announced the launch of the “Global Innovation Challenge” project which adopts the “Design Thinking” methodology as a creative tool in solving problems, designing innovative and practical solutions.

Furthermore, Dean of TAGUCI, Dr. Muntaha Bani Hani, briefed the attendees on TAGUCI’s vision and mission and what differentiates it from other educational institutions.

TAGUCI is a University College specialized in business and information technology. It focuses on providing the appropriate environment for creativity and innovation through modern learning methods while granting students the potential to transform their ideas and inventions into marketable products.

For her part, the Dean of the Graduate School of Queen’s University, Prof. Margaret Topping tackled the concept of Innovative Leadership encouraging the attendees to participate in some activities that make it easier for them to understand the Design Thinking methodology’s various phases.

It is noteworthy that TAGUCI has recently announced that it started receiving applications for the second semester of the academic year 2018/2019 for MBA program tracks including Innovative Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources Management, Digital Marketing and Data Analytics.