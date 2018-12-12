Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation Holds ‘Design Thinking’ Workshop

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is holding "Design Thinking" workshop under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum, at 4 pm, December 18, 2018.

Organizing the workshop comes in line with TAGUCI’s mission in enhancing creativity and innovation and crystallizes Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s vision in graduating innovators and inventors.

The workshop hosts Dr. Laila Romani from Harvard University and Mr. Chris Rudd from Stanford University as per the agreement recently signed between them and TAGUCI stipulating the necessity to use methodological methods that encourage creativity and innovation in the College programs.

During their stay in Jordan, the professors will hold several workshops on design thinking for students and faculty members, as well as holding talks with all stakeholders to propose creative thinking suggestions in order to apply them to TAGUCI programs and strategies.

TAGUCI is a University College specialized in business and information technology. It focuses on providing the appropriate environment for creativity and innovation through modern learning methods while granting students the potential to transform their ideas and inventions into marketable products.

It is noteworthy to mention that TAGUCI started receiving applications for the second semester of the academic year 2018/2019 for MPA program tracks including Innovative Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources Management, Digital Marketing and Data Analytics.