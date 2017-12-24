Biolab Branches First in Jordan to Be Accredited by the Healthcare Accreditation Council

“We are proud of this recognition of Biolab." - Dr. Amid Abdelnour, Biolab’s CEO and founder

Three of Biolab’s branches were accredited by the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC), becoming the first independent laboratory in the Kingdom to obtain such accreditation. Biolab, the Kingdom’s leading accredited diagnostic laboratory, offering more than 700 medical diagnostic services across 17 branches, attained this accreditation for its three branches to fulfill its ultimate goal in providing its customers with the best laboratory and diagnostic services in the Kingdom through its agreement with the HCAC. Biolab is seeking to accredit its remaining branches in 2018.

Biolab’s CEO and founder, Dr. Amid Abdelnour expressed his honor to obtain this accreditation saying, “We are proud to announce that Biolab is the first independent laboratory in the Kingdom to get accredited by the Health Care Accreditation Council. Biolab constantly aspires to extend the best services to its patients within the highest standards of safety, quality, efficiency and effectiveness hoping to elevate the standards of sustainable healthcare in the Kingdom.”

Marking this occasion, Dr. Salma Al Jaouni, HCAC CEO, said: “The most important benefits from getting accredited by the HCAC are enhancing patient safety through ensuring an effective management, leadership and human resources management that are fully dedicated to respecting patients and their rights during service provision. Also ensuring effective management of internal processes for all laboratories’ procedures, starting from receiving the sample to sending the results and sharing them with the concerned parties, taking into account the infection prevention measures within a safe environment for patients and employees using appropriate and high-efficiency equipment.”

It is worth noting that the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) is Jordan and the region’s only nonprofit ISQua accredited institution dedicated to improving the quality of health care services and promoting patient safety through accreditation, consultation and capacity building.

As a regional pioneer in the field of medical diagnostics and laboratory testing, Biolab provides an extensive portfolio of more than 700 diagnostic services, catering to individuals, physicians, hospitals, and other laboratories across the Middle East. In Jordan, Biolab operates a total of 17 branches, in key locations throughout Amman – such as Al Khalidi Street, Fifth Circle, Hay Al Yasmeen, Marj Al Hamam, Khalda, City Mall, Bayader-Wadi Seer, Shmeisani, Third Circle, Fuheis, Irbid and the newly launched branch in Tila’ Al Ali. Biolab offers its patients and customers the convenience of receiving their test results online atwww.biolab.jo and via its mobile application.

Along with its ISO15189 certification provided by the Jordanian Accreditation System (JAS) for quality health services, Biolab’s medical diagnostic services are accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Health, the Joint Commission International (JCI),and the College of American Pathologists (CAP). Biolab is the only stand-alone laboratory in the region that is endorsed by Four international accreditation bodies.