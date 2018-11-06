Three Films Distributed by MAD Solutions Screen at the Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub in November

The Journey

Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub in Saida, Lebanon will screen three films distributed by MAD Solutionsduring November, 2018. The films are The Journey by Mohamed Al Daradji, 3000 Nights by Mai Masriand Hedi by Mohamed Ben Attia. This comes after the agreement signed between MAD Solutions and the Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub.

Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub is the first independent art house in Saida, Lebanon. It aims to promote art decentralization, encourage different forms of art and support independent artists. For more information about Ishbilia Theatre and Art-Hub, please follow the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/IshbiliaTheatre/?ref=br_rs

About The Journey

Set in Baghdad in 2006. As Sara stands on the cusp of committing an unthinkable act, an unforeseen and awkward encounter gives her the opportunity to witness the potential consequences of her destructive action. But is this a second chance or an admission of guilt?

Directed by Mohamed Al Daradji, who co-wrote the film with Isabelle Stead, The Journey stars Zahraa Ghandour and Ameer Jbara. The film is produced by Human Film, Iraqi Independent Film Center (IIFC), in cooperation with Lionceau Films, Iraq Al-Rafidain and Iraqi Media Network. The Journey received grants from the Doha Film Institute, AFAC - The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture, World Cinema Fund(WCF), the Centre National du Cinéma et de l'image Animée (CNC) of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Institut Français, Netherlands Film Fund, SANAD Development Fund (Abu Dhabi Film Festival) and Screen Yorkshire. The film is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.

About Hedi

The film follows Hedi, a young man of few words who doesn't expect much from the future and lets others make his big decisions for him. His mother is preparing his marriage to Khadija, but two days before that; Hedi meets Rim in the city of Mahdia, who captivates him by her free-spirit, and he finds himself obsessed with this new-born passion. The film stars Majd Mastoura, Rym Ben Messaoud, andSabah Bouzouita.

Hedi is written and directed by Mohamed Ben Attia, and co-produced by Dora Bouchoucha, Nadim Cheikhrouha, along with Belgian producers and directors, the brothers Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne (Two Days, One Night), while the distribution of the film is handled by MAD Solutions.

Screening Date: Friday, November 9

About 3000 Nights

Palestinian-Jordanian film 3000 Nights by director Mai Masri won 23 international awards and was Palestine's official submission to the Golden Globe Awards.

3000 Nights is a co-production between Jordan, Palestine, France, UAE, Qatar and Lebanon. MAD Solutions is in charge of the film's distribution in the Arab world. 3000 Nights tells the story of a young Palestinian school teacher who gives birth to her son in an Israeli prison, where she fights to protect him, survive and maintain hope. The film stars Maisa Abdelhadi, Nadira Omran, Raida Adon, Rakeen Saad, Abeer Haddad, Anahid Fayad, Haifa Al Agha, Khitam Edelbi and Hana Chamoun.

Screening Date: Friday, November 30