Three Screenings for the Italian Film a Ciambra at the Panorama of the European Film

A Ciambra received a number of prestigious awards.

Director Jonas Carpignano's film A Ciambra will screen within the programme of the 11th edition of thePanorama of the European Film (7-17 November)at Zawya Cinema, Zamalek Cinema, the French Cultural Institute inEl Mounira, and Goethe Institut. A Ciambra took part in a number of prestigious international film festivals, including Cannes Film Festival and Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF).

The film screenings will include Arabic and English subtitles at Zamalek Cinema on Saturday, November 10 at 01:00 pm; and Zawya Cinema on Wednesday, November 14 at 04:00 pm (Hall 1); and Friday, November 16 at 10:00 pm (Hall 2).

Set in a small Romani community in Calabria, A Ciambra follows Pio, a 14-year-old brat who is desperate to grow up fast. He follows his older brother, Cosimo, everywhere. When he disappears, Pio sets out to prove he's ready to step into his big brother's shoes.

Directed by Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra stars Pio Amato, Koudous Seihon, Iolanda Amato, andDamiano Amato. MAD Solutions is distributing the film across the Arab world.

The film landed its world premiere at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, as part of its Directors' Fortnightsection, where it won the Label Europa Cinemas Award. A Ciambra took part in more than 40 film festivals around the world, including the Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF), Carthage Film Festival(JCC), Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), Hong Kong International Film Festival, and Sydney FilmFestival.

A ciambra received a number of prestigious awards including; the Cinema Extraordinaire Award at theBergen International Film Festival in Norway, Best Director and Best Editing awards at the David di Donatello Awards, Best Actor award at the Seville European Film Festival, Georges Delerue Prize (Best Music) at the Ghent International Film Festival, and SNCCI Award and Best Italian Film at the Trieste International Film Festival.

Director/writer Jonas Carpignano grew up between New York City and Rome. His first feature film Mediterranea premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 before receiving the Best Directorial Debut of 2015 Award by the National Board of Review, as well as the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Director. The film was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards including theBest First Feature Film Award.

His second feature film A Ciambra had its world premiere at the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs at the 2017Cannes Film Festival where it won the Europa Cinema Label award for Best European Film. The film won numerous awards in addition to earning Carpignano a nomination for Best Director at the Independent Spirit Awards. A Ciambra was chosen to represent Italy for the Best Foreign Film at the 2018 Academy Awards and was named the Best Italian Film of 2017 by the National Syndicate of Italian Film Critics.