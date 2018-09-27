Tilal Liwa Hotel Celebrates Saudi National Day

Tilal Liwa Hotel

Follow > Disable alert for Tilal Liwa Hotel Follow >

Tilal Liwa Hotel is one with the nation in celebrating the 88th Saudi National Day. The property commemorated the occasion by illuminating with a display of lights in green, the official flag color of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi National Day marks the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the unification of all its regions under the same name by His Majesty King Abul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud in 1932. The UAE and Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its strong relations over the years as brothers sharing the same faith, traiditions and culture.

Ahmed Margoushy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel said, “Tilal Liwa Hotel is proud to join Saudi Nationals in celebrating Saudi National Day together with the UAE and the rest of GCC countries. For decades, the UAE and Saudi Arabia has stood side by side with a common vision of progress and success for its people. We are happy to witness the growth of such dedicated countries, and we look forward to becoming a part of innovation and development in the years to come.”

Situated in the Rub Al Khali Desert, Tilal Liwa Hotel reflects the spirit of Saudi nationals with Bedouin-inspired services during the commemorative weekend. From distinctive services, variety of superb gastronomies to breath-taking views of the untinterrupted sand landscape, the property elevates each celebration to make moments truly unforgettable.