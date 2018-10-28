Tilal Liwa Hotel to Offer a Diwali Getaway With a Twist

The Diwali package is complete with a stay in one of the hotel’s well-appointed rooms or suites, buffet breakfast and an exquisite Diwali themed dinner served to match the grandeur of this occasion.

Follow > Disable alert for Tilal Liwa Hotel Follow >

Celebrate the Indian festival of Diwali within the comfort and beauty of the picturesque desert sands at Tilal Liwa Hotel. Diwali regarded as the festival of lights, can be enjoyed away from the city, in the serene gardens of Tilal Liwa Hotel, wondrously aglow with soft illumination.

The Diwali package is complete with a stay in one of the hotel’s well-appointed rooms or suites, buffet breakfast and an exquisite Diwali themed dinner served to match the grandeur of this occasion, celebrated by millions worldwide.

What’s more? Enjoy limitless access to Tilal Liwa Hotel’s extensive variety of recreational facilities which includes, but is not limited to frolicking in a plush emerald-turquoise floored swimming pool, games of giant chess, sand boarding, cycling, football, billiards, and access to a fully equipped kids’ area.

Ahmed Margoushy, General Manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel said, “No holiday is complete without the joy of spending the season with family, or experiencing festivities for the first time with the company of friends. This festive season, we at Tilal Liwa Hotel have created a colorful package for the celebrants of India’s biggest and brightest festival. “