Tilal Properties Concludes Successful Participation in Dubai Property Show in Mumbai

Tilal stand at the Dubai Property Show in Mumbai, India

Follow > Disable alert for Tilal Properties Disable alert for emirate of sharjah Follow >

Tilal Properties, the Sharjah-based real estate developer, concluded its successful participation in the 10th edition of the Dubai Property Show in Mumbai, India, that was organized by the Dubai Land Department on December 7th-9th and attracted vast real estate developers from the UAE.

Tilal Properties’ participation in the three-day real estate exhibition in India is part of its expansionary marketing strategy to tap new markets for its flagship project “Tilal City” and attract new investors from the promising Indian market, given that the UAE is one of India's key trade, political and cultural partners, appreciations to the privileged relations of friendship binding the two nations for several centuries. Indians are also among the top three real estate buyers among non-Arab nationals in the UAE.

During its participation in the event, Tilal Properties showcased Tilal City as one of the leading and largest real estate developments in the Emirate of Sharjah. Various investment options were provided to Indians to invest in the project by purchasing land and build their residential buildings, commercial, or villa.

An array of meetings was held by Tilal Properties officials with several real estate agents and specialists on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Commenting on the participation, Khalifa Al Shaibani, Director General, Tilal Properties, said, "The Indian community has always been an integral part of the fabric of the UAE society, where more than 3.5 million Indians are living, making up the largest Indian community overseas."

Al Shaibani added, "We are witnessing a golden era in relations between the UAE and India in light of the common vision developed by the wise leadership of both the countries to ensure more progress and prosperity for their peoples."

Al Shaibani underlined the promising opportunities Tilal Properties is providing through Tilal City in the Emirate of Sharjah. He highlighted the investment incentives provided by the UAE government, including strong regulations, and a safe and transparent environment for cross-border investments, which overall make the UAE a world-class business hub to work and live in.

”Indian investors boast a privileged position in the UAE real estate sector, a fact which merits our consideration as we continue our efforts as a real estate developer in Sharjah to highlight the high potential of the Emirate in general and the Tilal City in particular, including the new legislation developed by the Government of Sharjah to entitle non-Arab to own plots of land up to 100 years, including mortgage and other opportunities that are legally recognised.”

Tilal Properties is a joint venture between Sharjah Asset Management and Eskan Real Estate Development, founded in the development boom of Sharjah. Tilal Properties has launched its flagship development, Tilal City, through up to 100-year leaseholds are available, for the first time, to non-Arab residents in the UAE.

Tilal City is a project with a AED2.4 billion, first-of-its-kind mixed-use development in Sharjah that offers a unique opportunity to purchase land and build property within the emirate.

Divided into five zones (A – E), the development comprises 1,850 land plots and will host a mix of living, commercial, retail leisure and entertainment facilities. The city will encompass one of the biggest shopping malls in the rejoin providing 116,000-square meter leasable spaces.