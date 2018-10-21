Top Creative Minds of Maritime Sector to Meet in Dubai

Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA

Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), has completed preparations for the second edition of the UAE Maritime Future Leaders Seminar, which is set to take place on October 30, 2018. The Seminar aims to unify the efforts towards the integration and application of innovation and smart technology, in ensuring the growth and sustainability of the maritime sector. Elite Emirati, regional and international maritime leaders have confirmed their participation in the discussions that form the agenda of the upcoming seminar, which is one of the highlights of UAE Maritime Week 2018, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, from October 28 to November 1.

Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA, said: "We are delighted to host the second edition of the UAE Maritime Future Leaders Seminar 2018 to complement the remarkable success of the inaugural session in 2016 in providing a forum for creative minds to share path-breaking ideas and vision, which will reshape the future of the maritime economy.” He explained that the seminar proves to be very unique as it will see the participation of leading Emirati figures in the maritime sector. The event represents a perfect platform to enhance bridges between the world's most innovative, unique and competitive maritime communities through a series of extensive sessions on the best practices to make smart systems and marine innovations key pillars to advance the growth and sustainability of the international maritime sector.

Ali added: "The upcoming event is an ideal opportunity to present Dubai's pioneering experience before the world, gained as a result of our commitment to enrich knowledge and to showcase the most successful experiences and best practices that have had the greatest impact on Dubai's success in global maritime events, especially in terms of innovation and technological progress. We are aiming to come up with effective recommendations and solutions after fruitful discussions with leading maritime figures, pioneers in the maritime sector, decision-makers and representatives of major maritime companies, as well as the best young national talent within the local maritime sector and students of universities and colleges, to establish Dubai’s and the UAE’s positions as leading and influential centers in promoting innovation at the international level. "

The UAE Maritime Future Leaders Seminar will attract the leading names in the global maritime landscape, including Lloyd's Register, Intertanko, DNV GL and Wärtsilä Voyage Solutions, to explore new horizons and develop a clear roadmap to find the best ways to employ innovation and smart technology to drive the growth and development of the international maritime sector.

For the first time ever, the seminar will start with an expert roundtable session attended by leading Emirati figures in the maritime sector, including H.E. Eng Hessa Bint Ahmed Al Malek, Executive Director of Maritime Transport, Federal Transport Authority (FTA)- Land & Maritime; H.E. Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer at DP World; H.E. Abeer Alshaali, Executive Management Officer of Gulf Craft, H.E. Captain Taleb Al Yamahi, Deputy Harbour Master, Port of Fujairah. The discussion session will be facilitated and moderated by Nawfal Al Jourani, Director of Dubai Maritime Cluster Office.

The seminar will feature four interactive sessions led by Katharina Stanzel, Managing Director of Intertanko. The first session will focus on ‘The Intelligent Shipping: Just how smart are we?’ under the direction of Jörgen Strandberg, General Manager New Technology at Wärtsilä Voyage Solutions. Timothy Wilson, Principal Marine Consultant Engineer, FOBAS at Lloyd's Register, will lead the second session titled ‘2020 fuel challenge: Are we ready?’ The theme ‘Security from cyber-attack: how safe are we?’ will be the focus of the discussions of the third session, which will be chaired by Jason Stefanatos, Senior Research Engineer at DNV GL. The fourth and final session, will be led by Lars Lippuner, Head of Commercial Operations, Warsash School of Maritime Science and Engineering, entitled ‘Building an innovation cluster: How well informed are we?’ which will explore the prospects of building a sustainable maritime sector based on innovation and research and development, education and simulation of successful global systems, as well as plans for Dubai and the UAE to enhance its strong presence as a leading first-class maritime center.

The UAE Maritime Week 2018 is set to attract remarkable attention following the success of the 2016 edition of the event, which saw the participation of more than 350 exhibitors from leading maritime companies from around the world and more than 7,000 visitors, including the UAE's leading maritime experts and specialists, in a single platform to discuss the latest developments and review the most promising solutions and opportunities that can accelerate the growth of local and international maritime sectors.