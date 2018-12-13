Top Tech Gift Ideas From Montblanc This Holiday Season

Montblanc Augmented Paper

Start on Paper, continue anywhere with Montblanc Augmented Paper.

Augmented Paper bridges the online and offline worlds with a simple and highly functional product that gives its owners the freedom to unleash their creativity by using a writing instrument and paper, rather than being constrained to only express thoughts and ideas with mouse and keyboard.

The innovative technology offers best-in-class handwriting recognition in 12 languages so that notes written by hand can be seamlessly transferred to a mobile device and translated into digital text for searching, editing and sharing.

The revolutionary augmented paper set from Montblanc is the ideal holiday gift for tech lovers, designers and executives alike.

#StayAhead With Summit 2: Montblanc Redefines Connected Elegance with Its New Smartwatch

Named after its ambition to be a wearable companion that keeps its owner ahead in all aspects of life, Summit 2 is a new digital interpretation of fine watchmaking that seamlessly brings together the Swiss design codes of traditional timepieces, premium materials and brand-new technology.

Powered by advanced technologies on the market, Summit 2 is the first luxury smartwatch to feature the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset by Qualcomm for enhanced performance, improved battery life and a weeklong time-only mode. The latest Wear OS by Google powers Summit 2 with iOS and Android smartphones.

The different case finishes - black DLC steel, stainless steel, bicolour steel and titanium Grade 2 - can be combined with 11 different interchangeable strap options including calfskin, Milanese steel, rubber sport and nylon, to create a total of over 70,000 individual looks - making the perfect gift for trendsetters, urban explorers, business travellers and fitness enthusiasts.