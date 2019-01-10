Total to Participate at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi

Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Arnaud Breuillac, H.E. Eng. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Hatem Nuseibeh.

The UAE Organising Committee of the 24th World Energy Congress has announced the signing of an agreement with the French energy company Total, which will become a Platinum sponsor of the Congress.

Held every three years, the World Energy Congress is the world’s largest, longest-running and most influential energy gathering. Unique in its coverage of the entire energy spectrum from oil and gas to renewables and nuclear, as well as power, the Congress provides a forum for the industry’s largest and most diverse conversation.

By realizing an increasingly diverse energy mix including oil, natural gas and solar, Total aims to deliver more value than any other global energy company, in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and around the world. Total’s partnership with Abu Dhabi began in 1939, it is working with the majority of the UAE’s oil and gas operating companies, and is the largest partner of ADNOC. Through on-going investment in technology and applying its local and international expertise, Total has forged ahead to help Abu Dhabi reach its crude oil production target, while continuing to broaden its energy portfolio in the country.

The Group’s equity production in 2017 in the UAE was 290,000 boe/d. In addition, Total has participation and interests in joint ventures across all energy sectors. It is present in the UAE through its operational affiliate Total Abu Al Bukhoosh; Total Marketing Middle East which has the largest blending plant in the region; Total Gas Renewable and Power; Total Solar Middle East, Total E&P UAE Unconventional Gas as well as its trading branch TOTSA.

Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee for the 24th World Energy Congress, said “The Organising Committee is very glad to welcome Total as part of an exclusive number of leading energy companies sponsoring the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi. Total is a major energy player and a longstanding partner to the UAE energy sector. We thank them for their support of our vision to bring the world’s energy leaders to Abu Dhabi, to discuss how energy can continue to bring prosperity to the world and how the energy ecosystem can transition in a sustainable manner.”

Through its participation at both the 24th World Energy Congress and exhibition, Total will highlight its latest R&D expertise, technological developments and new energy concepts.

Hatem Nuseibeh, President - Total E&P UAE and Total Country Chair in the UAE said, “We are pleased to participate in the 24th World Energy Congress that is happening for the first time in UAE. New and innovative energy sources remain Total’s commitment in the industry”.

Total will be joining an expected 2,500 other exhibitors in a 40,000 square meter space at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Congress is expected to receive 15,000 attendees including an estimated 4,000 delegates and 7,000 trade visitors.

Held every three years in select international cities, the World Energy Congress is the world’s largest, longest-running and most influential energy gathering. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the 24th edition will take place from 9 to 12 September 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). This will mark the first time the Congress has been hosted in a Middle Eastern city, and by an OPEC member country, in the event’s 94-year history.