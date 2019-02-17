The Toyota Hilux 2019… Exceptional Features and Financing Options

The 4x4 Toyota Hilux is renowned for maximum strength, durability and reliability on the road.

Markazia Toyota has launched a promotional campaign for the 4x4 Toyota Hilux 2019 in the local market, offering car enthusiasts across Jordan the chance to purchase the iconic pickup under a two-year financing scheme at 0% interest (terms and conditions apply) and with a three-year warranty or 100,000km, whichever comes first.

Classified as the bestselling pickup in the Kingdom, the 4x4 Toyota Hilux is renowned for maximum strength, durability and reliability on the road. This year’s model offers outstanding, environment friendly specifications and features that cater to the diverse needs and requirements of customers. Powered by a 2.4L 148HP diesel engine, the Toyota Hilux 2019, which is highly fuel-efficient, has affordable spare parts and great resale value - making it the number one choice within the pickup category.