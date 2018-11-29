Traditional Qatari Falconry to Be Highlighted at Qatar National Library

The events are part of the Library’s month-long celebration of National Day, and presented in cooperation with Qatari Society of Al Gannas.

Two unique events illustrating the historical significance of falconry will be held at Qatar National Library. The events are part of the Library’s month-long celebration of National Day, and presented in cooperation with Qatari Society of Al Gannas.

On 2 December, the Library will host a lecture entitled ‘Falcons and Falconry,’ and will offer insights into falcon training, highlighting how trainers develop intrinsic bonds with the birds.

A ‘Falcons in Qatar’ workshop will follow on 3 December, focusing on preparing the highly prized birds of prey for racing and hunting. The workshop will include a hunting demonstration around the Library, and visitors will have the opportunity to take photos with trained falcons.

‘Falconry has been a way of life for centuries, and has become one of Qatar’s beloved sports,’ said Maha Mohammed Al Naimi, Information Services Librarian at Qatar National Library. ‘Highlighting this important element of national heritage helps strengthen cultural identity. We are delighted to cooperate with Qatari Society of Al Gannas to raise awareness about this celebrated traditional sport.’

‘We are honored to celebrate Qatar National Day with the Library, a cultural landmark that makes us all proud. A library is a nation’s memory that preserves important heritage and history. Falconry has historical roots in Qatar, which is celebrated by many generations. Our partnership with the Library aims to introduce visitors to falconry and the necessary falconry tools used by trainers,’ said Mohammed bin Ali Al-Baredi, Public Relations Coordinator at Qatari Society of Al Gannas.

Both events will be held at the Library’s Auditorium from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM on the respective days. To register, please visit: www.qnl.qa/events