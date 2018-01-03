Trakhees Makes It Easier for Its Customers by Integrating With Dubai Islamic Bank

Omar Al Hamli, Executive Director, Business Support in Trakhees, Musabbah Al Qaizi, Head of Electronic Banking Services & IT, and Naveed Ali, Chief of Corporate Banking, DIB, during the signing ceremony

Following the government trend in adopting smart technological transformations using advanced technologies to lessen the number of physical applicants and Customer Visits, Department of Planning and Development – Trakhees, the Regulatory arm of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Special Development Zones in the Emirate of Dubai signed an agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) to provide “Direct Payment Options” to its customers. This service will be facilitated through Internet Banking, Mobile Application and Cash Deposit Machines (CDM).

As per the agreement, more than 20,000 Trakhees customers can now pay their fees directly using these smart banking channels from the convenience of their places without the need for physical presence to Trakhees Offices.

The agreement was signed by Omar Al Hamli, Executive Director – Business Support in Trakhees and Musabbah Al Qaizi, Head of Electronic Banking Services & IT at Dubai Islamic Bank in the presence of senior representatives of both parties.

Adnan Al Abbar, CEO of Trakhees expressed his pleasure for this strategic alliance with DIB which enables Trakhees customers to use the smart services to pay their fees from anywhere, anytime at their convenience.

Al Abbar said: “This agreement comes within our strategy to facilitate smart services to our customers and boosts economic activity in Special Development Zones particularly in Dubai as a whole providing more time to investors and license owners to complete their transactions more easily and quickly. This will not only be an added value to Dubai as a world class business hub but it will also raise the status of UAE on the international competitiveness indexes”.

On his part, Omar Al Hamli said the agreement with DIB will make payments easier using DIB’s smart channels.

“This alliance fits nicely into our strategic objectives and those of Dubai as a whole, in line with Dubai Plan 2021 to support a smarter government Services following the country’s wise vision and directives”.

Commenting on this partnership, Musabbah Al Qaizi said: “We are honored to be partnering with Trakhees and bringing this digital services platform to life. Innovation is a high priority for us as customers ultimately want simplicity and convenience when they engage with service providers. This partnership is an extension of what DIB as a bank represents, which is to provide customer-centric solutions and smart services that are in line with customers’ evolving requirements and needs. Our intent is and will always remain to make people’s life a lot more convenient while moving forward in unification with Dubai’s vision of digitalizing its government-related services and making the Emirate both the happiest and the smartest city in the world.”