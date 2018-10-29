Travelport Technology to Power Kurban Travel Booking System

George Moussa, Chairman of Global Holidays S.A.R.L., Travelport’s distributor in Lebanon

Travelport the leading travel commerce platform, today announced a new five year long-term technology partnership, via Global Holidays S.A.R.L., Travelport’s distributor in Lebanon, with Kurban Travel, one of Lebanon’s most reputable travel companies.

Kurban Travel, an IATA accredited agency established in 1952, will use Travelport’s industry leading point of sale solution, Travelport Smartpoint, to provide corporate as well as leisure travel services to major multinational corporations, prominent Middle East firms and individuals. Aided by Travelport’s support, the company’s consultants will benefit from intelligent, fast and accurate search of high quality content from over 400 airlines, 650,000 hotel properties and 37,000 car rental locations.

With over 260 airlines signed up to use Travelport’s unique merchandising technology, the company is able to display, gain powerful information around, and sell branded fare families and ancillary products (such as paid seat assignments, baggage fees, priority boarding, etc.) from these airlines. Having acquired an IATA certification as a “level 3” Aggregator under its New Distribution Capability (NDC) initiative late last year, Travelport will soon further benefit the company by creating NDC connections with airlines as they become available.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mrs. Nadine Kurban Boutros, Chairman of Kurban Travel said: “We are delighted to now offer our consultants real-time access to the best fares and content through a platform that enables us to quickly respond to customers’ personalized needs. We are confident that Travelport’s edge in technological innovation and advanced position in NDC will help us further differentiate our travel services and deliver exceptional customer service.”

George Moussa, Chairman of Global Holidays S.A.R.L., Travelport’s distributor in Lebanon said: “The advent of technology is bringing about a change in the way travel and tourism companies are engaging with their customers and meeting their expectations. This agreement demonstrates the tremendous value we are able to provide travel agencies through our leadership in technology, content and service. We look forward to working with Kurban Travel to continually find new ways to set them apart from their peers by delivering exceptional value to their customers.”