Trend Micro Redefines Endpoint Security With Trend Micro Apex One

Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today launched the evolution of its advanced endpoint security offering. Now re-branded as Trend Micro Apex One™, the product redefines endpoint security with the sheer breadth of capabilities delivered as a single agent, with consistency across SaaS and on-premises deployments. This simplified offering enhances automated detection and response and provides actionable insights that maximize security for customers and offers growth opportunities for the channel.

Overextended IT security teams are increasingly overwhelmed by the number of products required to fully protect their endpoints. Combined with an increasing number of alerts and siloed log information, there is a struggle to respond quickly enough to today’s advanced threats.

“Our latest release has advancements that address the most pressing endpoint security issues being faced in the industry today,” said Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. “Despite the claims of some so-called ‘next-gen’ vendors, effective protection requires multiple layers of security, which is foundational to our strategy. Apex One™ is a fantastic choice for businesses seeking to displace traditional AV or struggling next-gen deployments.”

Trend Micro Apex One™ delivers three key highlights:

Automated Detection & Response:

Apex One™ is built upon the XGen™ security techniques , which is a cross-generational blend of threat defense functionality that intelligently applies the right technology at the right time. The product includes the industry’s most timely virtual patching capabilities powered by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative, along with a range of modern technologies to detect and block advanced attacks, including fileless threats.

Actionable Insights:

Apex One™ introduces significantly expanded endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. Additionally, it connects to Trend Micro’s managed detection and response (MDR) service option that boosts in-house teams with threat hunting and alert monitoring.

All-in-one:

Apex One™ offers an industry-leading breadth of capabilities from a single agent, while many vendors are still only shipping two or more. In particular, Apex One™ powerful EDR with the automated detection & response tools, simplifying deployment and eliminating silos.

Together, these key highlights of Trend Micro Apex One™ provide a major growth opportunity for channel partners looking to offer a higher-value product that meets the security needs of enterprises.

“These days both channel leaders as well as discerning IT decision makers can end up confused due to the level of noise in the cybersecurity market. When it comes to endpoint security I encourage a focus on the proven performance, security improvements, and flexibility of delivery models of each solution in consideration,” said Doug Cahill, senior cybersecurity analyst and group director at ESG. “By offering automated detection and EDR investigation in a single agent that is easy to deploy and provides the right defense at the right time, Trend Micro offers a modern approach to endpoint protection.”

“Our business is faced with constant security pressures, needing to defend against increasing threats like fileless malware and ransomware while meeting security compliance standards,” said Tim Masey, Director of Cybersecurity, for Carhartt. “Today, Trend Micro provides us with effective advanced endpoint security and we look forward to the expanded capabilities of Apex One™.”