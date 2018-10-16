TRT World Now Live on Turkish Airlines

During the event

Turkish Airlines now also extend live TRT World broadcast across its wide-body aircrafts for its passengers to enjoy programming from Turkey’s first English broadcaster.

Commenting on the initiative Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı said; “As the national flagship airline of Turkey, where the East and West meet, we offer Turkish hospitality to our guests on board. Today we are proud to offer TRT World’s objective perspective and alternative approach to news making to 122 countries we fly.”

İbrahim Eren, Director General and Chairman of TRT, said; “It is important to stay informed and up-to-date on world events. Passengers tune in to different outlets for news and it is vital to have variety in your sources to have a more well-rounded view of current events. We are grateful to Turkish Airlines for delivering our content in-flight and making this challenge a lot easier during flight. Being accessible also onboard is a major achievement to fulfill our promise to offer our service everywhere, whatever platform our audience prefer to receive it.”

TRT World, international news platform launched in 2015 and headquartered in Istanbul, offers an alternative viewpoint on global and domestic events, challenging perceived narratives and providing a much needed new perspective on news.

Turkish Airlines' in-flight entertainment system allows passengers to watch eight channels on board, including TRT World, that broadcast live over satellite.