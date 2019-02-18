Turkish Airlines Announced Its First Traffic Results for 2019

M. İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee

Turkish Airlines, who has recently announced the passenger and cargo traffic results for January 2019, recorded 79.5% Load Factor in this month. On top of the strong base effect of the last year’ same period, growth in revenue per kilometer has come into prominence as an important indicator of the positive demand environment for Turkish Airlines in 2019.

According to the January 2019 Traffic Results;

ü Total number of passengers carried in January 2019 was 5.7 million.

ü Load factor in January was 79.5%, while domestic load factor was 87.1%, and international load factor was 78.3%.

ü International-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers) went up by 5.2% compared to the same period of last year.

ü In January, cargo/mail volume continued the double digit growth trend, and increased by 14.9% compared to the same period of 2018. Main contributors to this growth in cargo/mail volume were Europe with 21%, Far East with 13.7% and N. America with 11% increase.

ü In January, Far East showed load factor growth of 1.4 points, while N. America increased by almost 1% compared to the same period of last year.

Commenting on the results, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı said; “In 2018, we have achieved record traffic results for almost the whole year. Now, when we look at the first monthly results of 2019, which we announced today, seeing the continuity of this momentum is an important sign of our stable performance that we'll display in the coming months of the year. As we always say, 2019 will be a tremendous year both for our national aviation and our flag carrier. Having been successfully started to this significant year, which we attributed great importance in our aviation history, with such a substantial Load Factor performance, is highly pleased us, as Turkish Airlines.”