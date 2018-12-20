Turkish Airlines Corporate Club Won the First-Ever GT Tested Reader Survey Award for 'Best Corporate Travel Program for Business Travelers'

Global Travel Awards 2018

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries and international destinations than any other airline in the world, is the recipient of three 2018 GT Tested Reader Survey awards by Global Traveler magazine, including the first-ever award for “Best Corporate Travel Program for Business Travelers” for its prestigious Turkish Airlines Corporate Club program. In addition,the global airline was awarded “Best Airline for Business Travelers” and “Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents” for the second consecutive year.

This is the 15th year of the magazine’s survey, which polled more than 22,000 frequent business and luxury travelers to name the best in more than 80 travel-related categories.

“At Turkish Airlines, we place a premium on the value of our business and corporate travelers. Many of the hallmarks of Turkish Airlines’ award-winning services are developed with a long-term vision of creating a seamless door-to-door experience for our business and corporate travelers, and these awards are a true testament of our customer-first philosophy,” said Mert Dorman, Turkish Airlines SVP Corporate Marketing and Distribution Channels. “We thank our passengers, Corporate Club members and Global Traveler magazine for recognizing our award-winning product and services.”

Turkish Airlines Corporate Club offers one of the world’s most extensive corporate frequent flyer programs, designed to offer a wide variety of cost-effective advantages for corporations while offering premium services. There is no fee to join and no commitments, and members receive benefits such as exclusive upfront discounts, special baggage allowances, flexibility of changes/cancellations without penalty, free tickets, upgrades and access to passenger lounges.

In addition, an important part of business and corporate travel is access to destinations globally. Turkish Airlines flies to more than 300 destinations in 124 countries on five continents and connects 17 cities in the Americas to more than 40 countries that are less than three hours from Istanbul. The Istanbul Airport, set to be the largest international hub by passenger capacity, will open up routes to even more destinations, and offer new, innovative products and services to meet the evolving needs of today’s traveler.

Mr. Mert Dorman accepted the “Best Corporate Travel Program for Business Travelers” award on behalf of Turkish Airlines during the award ceremony held in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. Joining him was Mr. Ersen Engin, Turkish Airlines, General Manager, Los Angeles, who accepted Turkish Airlines’ “Best Airline for Business Class”, and “Best Airport Staff/Gate Agents” awards.