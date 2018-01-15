Turkish Airlines Has Performed Well Beyond Expectations in 2017

Turkish Airlines has completed the year 2017 with a great success.

Turkish Airlines has completed the year 2017 with a great success. The number of passengers in 2017 compared to previous year was increased of 9.3 percent and the flag carrier carried 68.6 millions passengers. Compared to the previous year the load factor reached 79.1% by increasing 4.7 points. The flag carrier has reached highest December load factor rate with 79.5% in the last month of 2017 in its history

Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines Mr M. İlker Aycı had gave the first signal of the global carrier’s proven success at the end of 2017, in January 2017 and Mr İlker Aycı had stated that; ‘‘ We believe that 2017 year will be much better year than 2016. We made our plans and savings accordingly. We are analyzing the conditions of our home country, our region, our industry, the developments and trends in aviation and tourism sector.

I believe that we will complete 2017 successfully and Turkish Airlines will complete the year with increased power, brand value and market share once again’’.

Announced by Turkish Airlines;

Evaluation of December 2017 Traffic Results:

Total Load Factor improved by 5.1 points to 79.7% with an increase of 8.9% in Available Seat Kilometer, while international LF increased by 5 points to 79.2%. Domestic and International flights have reached the highest LF of Turkish Airlines history.

Double-digit growth in demand (revenue per kilometer) that commenced in July, kept on with 16.3% demand growth.

Total number of passengers carried went up by 21.4% reaching 5.5 million passengers. Compared to December 2015, number of passengers carried and demand increased by 17%.

Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), number of international passengers went up by 39%.

In December, cargo/mail volume increased by 18.4%, compared to December 2016. Main contributors to the growth in cargo/mail volume, are Middle East with 28.7% increase and Europe with 24% increase.

In December, Load Factor increased for all regions. Middle East, North America and Africa showed visible growth among other regions with 7,1 points, 6.8 points and 5.6 points increase, respectively.

Evaluation of January-December 2017 Traffic Results: