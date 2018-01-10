Turkish Airlines Introduces New Inflight Toys to Delight Its Youngest Travelers.

The new toys, especially designed for Turkish Airlines, recognize the need to provide young travelers between 3 and 12 with additional entertainment while inflight.

Turkish Airlines, with the world’s largest and most comprehensive network in terms of countries and international destinations that reached, continues to find ways to enhance the travel experience for its customers within the context of its award-winning environmental policies.



As from January 2018, the airline will completely revamp its selection of inflight toys now made from all-natural materials. This is in line with the airline’s recognition of the possible harmful effects of plastic on both children and the environment.



Turkish Airlines is committed to making certain that every aspect of its operation is consistent with its goal of sustainable development and eco-friendly operations.



The new toys, especially designed for Turkish Airlines, recognize the need to provide young travelers between 3 and 12 with additional entertainment while inflight. The toy set gives children this opportunity while simultaneously introducing them to the concept of endangered species.



Through play, Turkish Airlines, in conjunction with the World Wildlife Fund of Turkey, hopes to instill an appreciation of animal protection among our children — those who will inherit the world and will be responsible for its care.



The stuffed toys are created from cotton and the wooden parts are manufactured according to the sustainability rules set by the Forest Stewardship Council.



By developing eco-friendly products and packaging, Turkish Airlines will continue to make innovations. In this case, the global carrier has worked with the toy industry to develop items that promote sustainability and better health while at the same time increasing wildlife awareness for its youngest guests.

Source: The Saudi Gazette