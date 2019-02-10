Turkish Airlines to Launch Its First Flight to Mexico, Announces Additional New Destinations in 2019

Passengers will be the first to experience the airline’s new B787-9 aircraft, which debuts a new Business Class offering.

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries and international destinations than any other airline in the world, will launch its inaugural flight to Mexico on August 21, 2019 with a triangle route from Istanbul (IST) to Mexico City (MEX) and Cancun (CUN).

The entire route will use one flight number, TK181, to be operated three times a week. Passengers will be the first to experience the airline’s new B787-9 aircraft, which debuts a new Business Class offering.

The Mexico City – Istanbul route will be operated from Turkish Airlines’ new home at Istanbul Airport, slated to be the world’s largest once all phases are completed. The newly-opened hub, that will welcome up to 200 million passengers its later phases, will play an important role in the future of Turkey’s aviation sector as global aviation shifts eastwards, with Istanbul at the centre. The smart and innovative design of the airport, already the recipient of many design awards, will allow a streamlined travel experience for travelers flying with Turkish Airlines to enjoy the widest global network.

Turkish Airlines’ Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Mr. Ahmet Olmuştur stated, ‘‘We are very pleased to announce this service to Mexico on Turkish Airlines. As the flag carrier of Turkey, we are continuously looking to expand our network in order to present our quality-focused and service-centric concept to new destinations. Mexico is a country that has been on our radar for some time, and this new route marks a very exciting milestone for us.”

In addition to Mexico, Turkish Airlines will launch flights to six new destinations in 2019:

Marrakesh

Sharjah

Port Sudan

Bali

Luxor

Rovaniemi



Last year, the airline introduced flights to Freetown, Samarqand, Aqaba, Krasnodar, Moroni, Banjul and Lusaka.