Turkish Airlines New General Manager Greets Kuwaiti Media

During the event

The Kuwait Office of Turkish Airlines, Europe’s best airline, recently held a media gathering to introduce the New General Manager of Kuwait, Mr. Muhammed Baltu, highlighting his new role as the lead for the future of the airline in Kuwait. The special luncheon reinforced the excellent relationship between the two parties and served to reinstate the mutual commitment to further collaboration.

The Turkish Airlines Kuwait General Manager and senior executives expressed their gratitude to the media partners for playing a vital part in making Turkish Aırlines a succesful brand in Kuwait and the region. They also discussed the upcoming grand announcements ranging from the highly anticipated launch of the new airport to new routes and destinations.

Mr. Muhammed Baltu said:” We look forward to celebrating many milestones with you in 2019. New opportunities and challenges lie ahead and I look forward to continue bringing unique offerings, enhanced connectivity, new destinations, in line with traditional values that have shaped Turkish Airlines. As I slowly transtion into my new position in Kuwait, I look forward to building mutually beneficial partnerships and stay true to our legacy of 80 years.”

Mr. Baltu commenced his tenure with Turkish Airlines in 2006 as a station officer in Tbilisi and Moscow, immediately after graduation. He moved onto work for seven years at the Turkish Airlines Elazig Sales Office, in sales, operations, administrative affairs and accounting units. Followed by his position as a sales traffic manager at Turkish Airlines Sivas sales Office and as a sales manager in Turkish Airlines Nigeria Lagos station for three years after which for the next three years he was assigned as a station manager in Turkish Airlines Netherlands Amsterdam Station. This led to the next big phase of his career wherein he was overseeing local and international operations as GM of Turkish Airlines Italy – Naples from October 2013 to October 2018.