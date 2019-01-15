Turkish Airlines Reached the 80.2 Percent Load Factor in December 2018

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines, who has recently announced its passenger and cargo traffic results for December 2018, reached 80.2% load factor in that month. Growth in the number of passengers, revenue per kilometer and load factor, is an important indicator of the continued growing interest in Turkey and Turkish Airlines at the end of the year as well.

According to the December 2018 Traffic Results;

ü Total number of passengers carried went up by 1% reaching 5.5 million passengers, and the load factor went up to 80.2%.

ü In December 2018, total load factor improved by 0,5 points, while international load factor increased by 0,5 points to 80%, domestic load factor reached to 84%.

ü International-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers) went up by 3% approximately, while the number of international passengers -excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers)- went up by 8%.

ü In December 2018, cargo/mail volume continued the double digit growth trend and increased by 20%, compared to the same period of 2017. Main contributors to this growth in cargo/mail volume are N. America with 33%, Africa with 33%, Far East with 17%, and Europe with 17% increase.

ü In December 2018, Africa showed load factor growth of 2,5 points, while N. America, Far East and the Middle East showed load factor growth of 1 point.

According to the January-December 2018 Traffic Results;

ü During January-December 2018, increase in demand and total number of passengers was 10%, over the same period of last year. Total number of passengers reached to 75,2 million.

ü During January-December 2018, total load factor improved by 3 points up to 82%. While international load factor increased by 3 points reaching 81%, and domestic load factor went up by 1 point reaching 85%.

ü Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), the number of international passengers went up significantly by 12%.

ü When compared to 2017, cargo/mail carried during the year 2018 increased by 25% and reaching to 1.4 million tons.