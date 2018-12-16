Turkish Airlines Reached 81.4 Percent Load Factor in November 2018

Turkish Airlines, who has recently announced its passenger and cargo traffic results for November 2018, reached 81.4% Load Factor in that month. On top of the strong base effect of the last year, growth in the number of passengers, revenue per kilometer and load factor, is an important indicator of the continued growing interest in Turkey and Turkish Airlines in the last quarter of the year as well.

According to the November 2018 Traffic Results;

The passenger growth trend continued in November, thus total number of passengers carried went up by 4% -compared to the same month of 2017- reaching 5.5 million passengers, and Load Factor went up to 81.4%.

In November 2018, Total Load Factor improved by 2 points -compared to the same period of 2017-, while international Load Factor increased by 3 points to 81%, domestic Load Factor reached to 84%.

International-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers) went up by approximately 8%, while the number of international passengers -excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers)- went up by 13%.

In November, cargo/mail volume continued the double digit growth trend and increased by 25%, compared to the same period of 2017. Main contributors to this growth in cargo/mail volume, are N. America with 45%, Africa with 32%, Far East with 23% and Europe with 21% increase.

In November, Africa, N. America, Far East and Middle East showed load factor growth of 5 points, 5 points, 3 points and 2 points respectively.

According to the January-November 2018 Traffic Results;

During January- November, increase in demand and total number of passengers was 10%, over the same period of last year. Total number of passengers reached to 69,7 million.

During January-November, total Load Factor improved by 3 points up to 82%. While international Load Factor increased by 3 points reaching 82%, domestic Load Factor went up by 1 points reaching 85%.

Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), number of international passengers went up significantly by 12%.

Cargo/mail carried during the eleven months of the year increased by 25%, reaching to 1.3 million tons.