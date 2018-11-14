Turkish Airlines Reached 83.4 Percent Load Factor in October

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines, who has recently announced its passenger and cargo traffic results for October, reached 83.4% load factor in that month. On top of the strong base effect of the last year, the growth in the number of passengers, revenue per kilometer and load factor, is an important indicator of the continued growing interest in Turkey and Turkish Airlines in the last quarter of the year as well.

According to the October 2018 Traffic Results;

The passenger growth trend continued in October, thus total number of passengers carried went up by 5% reaching 6.5 million passengers, and Load Factor went up to 83.4%.

In October 2018, Total Load Factor improved by 2 points, while international Load Factor increased by 3 points to 83.2%, and domestic Load Factor reached to 85.1%.

International-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers) went up by approximately 7%, while the number of international passengers excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers) went up by 8%.

In October, cargo/mail volume continued the double digit growth trend and increased by 24%, compared to the same period of 2017. Main contributors to the growth in cargo/mail volume, are Domestic Lines with 42% increase, Africa with 35% increase, N. America with 30% increase, and Europe with 24% increase.

In October, Africa, N. America, Europe and Far East showed load factor growth of 7 points, 4 points, 3 points, and 3 points respectively.

According to the January-October 2018 Traffic Results;

During January- October, increase in demand and total number of passengers was 10% and 11%, respectively, over the same period of last year. Total number of passengers exceeded 64 million.

During January-October, total Load Factor improved by 3 points up to 82.2%. While international Load Factor increased by 3 points reaching 82%, domestic Load Factor went up by 2 points reaching 86%.

Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), the number of international passengers went up significantly by 13%.

Cargo/mail carried during the ten months increased by 25% and exceeded 1 million tons.