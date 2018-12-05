Turkish Airlines Sponsors ‘Turkish Week’ at the Avenues Mall

Turkish Airlines invites the people of Kuwait to attend the festivities and enjoy the exclusive opportunity to discover Turkey’s renowned delights.

The Kuwait Office of Turkish Airlines, Europe’s best airline, announces its sponsorship of the upcoming ‘Turkish Week’ in partnership with the Turkish Embassy and Souk Safar Kuwait. Honoring decades of strong bilateral ties, the three-day event is scheduled to take place between 6-8 December 2018 at the Avenues Mall.

As part of the festivities, visitors, and customers will enjoy an exquisite performance by Cagman Ensemble, a legendary Turkish band who will perform on Thursday from 1- 4pm. Visitors will also enjoy a journey through culinary treats and traditional Turkish delights by DO&CO, Turkish Airlines award-winning onboard catering company. Its flying chef will bring the world’s finest flavors to satisfy the most discerning of palates.

Turkish Airlines sponsorship of the event celebrates the best of Turkish hospitability and participation to Souk Safar, a recently launched one-stop shop for individual and family travelers. Located at the Avenues Mall, Souk Safar provides professional travel advice, competitive holiday packages, international insurance, visa, and driving license assistance that also boasts a dedicated Turkish Airlines desk.

Turkish Airlines invites the people of Kuwait to attend the festivities and enjoy the exclusive opportunity to discover Turkey’s renowned delights. It also encourages customers to visit its new desk at the heart of the Avenues Mall.