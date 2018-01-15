Two CrediMax Employees Win the Diligent Employee and Distinguished Manager Award

During the award ceremony held on the 13th of December 2017, Mr. Mohammed Redha Al Aali received an award for Distinguished Manager and Mr. Mohammed Mutaleb Taqi for Diligent Employee.

CrediMax is proud to announce that two of its employees were honored at the Ministry of Labor’s Annual Honoring Ceremony of Hard Working Workers and Outstanding Institutions in the Private and Public Sectors held under the royal patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for the year 2017.

During the award ceremony held on the 13th of December 2017, Mr. Mohammed Redha Al Aali received an award for Distinguished Manager and Mr. Mohammed Mutaleb Taqi for Diligent Employee.

“On behalf of CrediMax Management and Employees, I would like to congratulate our employees on receiving such valuable awards for their notable achievements which reflects on CrediMax’s role and outstanding efforts in providing a competitive and rewarding work environment along with on-going training and development initiatives for its workforce.” said Chief Executive of CrediMax, Mr. Yousif Ali Mirza.