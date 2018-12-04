Two Lucky flydubai Travellers Drove Home New Toyota Rush SUVs

Aiming at promoting flydubai’s onboard connectivity, the promotion offered passengers the chance to enter the draw to win a Toyota Rush upon purchasing an unlimited WiFi package on board.

As part of its recently-concluded, “Surf and drive”, a three-month campaign with flydubai, Al-Futtaim Toyota, leader in sustainable mobility since 2008, offered brand new Toyota Rush SUVs to two lucky passengers. Aiming at promoting flydubai’s onboard connectivity, the promotion offered passengers the chance to enter the draw to win a Toyota Rush upon purchasing an unlimited WiFi package on board.

The seven-seater Toyota Rush was presented to Saleh Al Taqui and Umar Fadhal Mohamad, at the Toyota Dubai Festival City Showroom. The presentation was attended by Saud Abbasi, Managing Director, and Yousef Al Raeesi, Director Government Relations from Al-Futtaim Toyota, along with Ken Gile, Chief Operating Officer at flydubai and Dan Kerrison, Vice President Inflight Product at flydubai.

The new SUV has carved a niche for itself in the rapidly growing small-SUV segment, thanks to its combination of space and impeccable on-road performance. Despite a compact footprint for greater manoeuvrability around the city, the Rush delivers the performance of a bigger SUV.

“The Toyota Rush is revolutionizing its segment with its blend of practicality and on-road presence and I am confident the two lucky winners will appreciate their new vehicles for years to come. We congratulate both Saleh and Umar and wish them a world of adventures in their new Rush SUVs,” said Saud Abbasi, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Toyota.

flydubai operates a fleet of 58 brand new Boeing 737 aircraft, with more than 90% of its aircraft offering WiFi connectivity. The service, which was introduced back in 2016, offers passengers high-speed WiFi internet connectivity and the ability to stream live TV. flydubai also offers exceptional inflight entertainment with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen, featuring more than 1,000 hours of on-demand content.

"At flydubai we are committed to offering passengers innovative product choices such as onboard connectivity which meets the travel needs of our customers and gives them the ability to keep in touch with family and friends”, said Daniel Kerrison, Vice President Inflight Product at flydubai. “We would like to congratulate the winners on their prize and for participating in the promotion.”

With its unprecedented fuel economy and Toyota’s hallmark reliability, the all-new Rush offers all the benefits and practicality of a large SUV in a stylishly-designed package. On the cosmetic front, the Toyota Rush boasts a dynamic, high-end design befitting of an urban SUV, with bold and sophisticated three-dimensional character lines running along the sides of the vehicle.

Thanks to its spacious three-row seating, the Rush is able to accommodate seven adult passengers even when all seats are in use. The double-folding feature on 2nd and 3rd-row seats, meanwhile, provides easy access for all passengers and yet offers ample cargo space when required.