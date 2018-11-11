UAE’s Leading Technologists and Security Experts Convene to Make Future Technology Week a Global and Game-Changing Dubai-Based Event

During the meeting

Some of the UAE’s most forward-thinking experts, charged with delivering technological innovation and security to the Emirates have met to mastermind delivering a game-changing tech event in Dubai. Future Technology Week, to be held on 2-4 April 2019, will attract futurists, entrepreneurs, and innovators in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, IOT and telecoms from all over the world. The tech leaders spearheading Future Technology Week 2-4 April 2019, Dubai World Trade Centre: Col. Saeed Al Hajri, Director Cybercrime, Dubai Police Ahmed Al Zarouni, VP IT, Investment Corporation of Dubai Fuad Al Ansari, VP IT, ADNOC Refining Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, Director Information Services, Dubai Electronic Security Centre Amer Sharaf, Director, Compliance, Support and Alliances Khalifa Al Marri, Director Infrastructure Operations Department, Smart Dubai Office Lt. Col. Rashed Lootah, Director Forensics, Dubai Police Lt. Col. Salem Obaid, Dep Director Cybercrime, Dubai Police Sanjeev Walia, CEO, Spire Solutions Tarek Mohammed, Dubai Police

With the event in its 7th year, the newly formed Advisory Board is charged with giving the strategic direction needed to both, align it to Dubai’s super-charged mission to become the most technologically advanced city in the world, and also draw thousands of visitors to the city to be wowed by the world’s most exciting emerging technologies.

Chairman of the Advisory Board, Colonel Saeed Al Hajri, said: “Future Technology Week is about to see a seismic shift. With Dubai Electronic Security Center, Smart Dubai Office, and Dubai Police all throwing their support behind this mission, we intend to make this a globally-attractive event where people come to find true innovations in security and technology.”

Fellow board member, Ahmed Al Zarouni, who is VP IT at Investment Corporation of Dubai, said: “It is important for all IT leaders and specialists to address what could disturb their systems and services and to be able to deliver a state-of-the-art experience, with added value – this is what we are trying to achieve with Future Technology Week.”

Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, Director of Information Services, Dubai Electronic Security Center and a key advisor on information security, AI and blockchain for Dubai Future Academy, is helping to mastermind the speaker faculty which will consist of futurists, tech evangelists, global thought leaders and ground-breaking inventors. He said, “Last year the event attracted global C-Level speakers from companies like IBM and Amazon Pay. Now that we have heard from the strategic masterminds behind tech innovation, we are going to expand the 300+ lectures and debates to include people on the bleeding edge of the tech revolution too. The success of this event and its speaker faculty will be a reflection of Dubai’s global position as an industry leader and its position being the first globally in the share of FDI in technology transfer, according to the recent index revealed by Dubai's Department of Economic Development (DED)”.

Future Technology Weekwill take place on 2-4 April at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will see over 200 exhibitors showcase the most cutting-edge technology in their fields. The event, which is free to attend, will also have hundreds of educational sessions (some with a fee), hacking demonstrations, experiential displays, and networking features. The event made headlines in the last two editions with the launch of the Dubai Police Robot, and the Real Life Iron Man taking off in his home-made jet pack. Attracting over 12,000 visitors, it combines the region’s largest cyber event GISEC, the breakthrough IOTx conference, and is co-located with Future Blockchain Summit.

Trixie LohMirmand, SVP at Dubai World Trade Centre, who organise Future Technology Week, said: “We have high ambitions for Future Technology Weekand we are honoured to have the expertise of so many of the region’s top technologists and security experts advising on its direction. It will ensure that there is no more relevant an event in the region that educates end-users on the disruptive and transformational benefits of emerging technologies.”