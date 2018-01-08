UAE Federal Electricity and Water Authority Awards Staff for Excellence in Work

The awards ceremony was held under patronage and presence of Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.

The UAE's Federal Electricity and Water Authority (Fewa) awarded employees for excellence and dedication in their respective fields of work at the Fourth Excellence Awards held today.

The special ceremony was held to support the authority’s vision of instilling the culture of excellence, creativity and quality among employees. This recognition aims to motivate employees who excel in achieving the highest levels of performance, teamwork, and giving. It promotes fair competition to develop the authority in line with the best international standards.

The awards ceremony was held under patronage and presence of Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fewa; board members, representatives of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs; representatives of the Dubai Police General Headquarters, as well as a number of media professionals.

Al Mazrouei delivered a keynote, in which he congratulated the winners and urged others to constantly work hard and aspire to achieve excellence in government services. He also pointed out that these efforts strengthen the UAE’s position among the world's most developed and distinguished countries in providing government services to the people.

He highlighted that the number of participants in the awards has increased over the past four editions, from 33 employees in 2014, to 54 in 2015, 79 in 2016, and over to 103 in 2017. He noted that this increase reflects the confidence in the awards and the position they occupy in institutional culture. To assure impartial assessment, external assessors were employed to aid the internal assessment team of 17 highly qualified assessors. The process was also supported by a specialised jury of excellence experts from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and Dubai Police General Headquarters.

The goal, according to Al Mazrouei, was to present the awards in accordance with highest standards of institutional and professional excellence. The awards are based on a wide variety of criteria, including performance, achievement, initiative, innovation, education, and supervision.

Source: Trade Arabia