UAE to Host 4th Young Professionals in Space Conference 2019

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the MBRSC,

The UAE, represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), will be hosting the 4th Young Professionals in Space Conference (YPS) 2019, which will be held from October 28 to 31, 2019. This comes in recognition of the UAE’s efforts to encourage youth in the field of space science and technology. The announcement was made during this year’s YPS conference currently held in Barcelona from 17th till 21st July.

YPS is an initiative launched by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to bring scientists, practitioners, engineers and leaders of space industry and agencies together in a single venue to discuss recent research breakthroughs, technical advances, existing opportunities and emerging space technologies.

His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the MBRSC, said "Hosting the 4th YPS Conference 2019 supports our belief in the youth’s capabilities to promote the space sector and make major achievements in this vital area. This is supported by the fact that the average age of Emirati employees at the space centre is no more than 28 years old. Our success in hosting YPS conference also reflects the confidence of the organising committee with UAE’s space exploration’s ambitions, represented by MBRSC’s programmes and initiatives. It also reinforces the UAE's position as a leading global conference destination and an organiser for major international events and conferences. This confirms our commitment to support the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position the UAE as one of the leading countries in the field of space science, making this sector a key supporter of the development processes the country is undertaking in all sectors.”

“The YPS conference discusses recent research breakthroughs, technical advances, existing opportunities and emerging space technologies. It is a valuable opportunity for Arab youth who are interested in the space sector to connect with and learn from space experts and scientists from all over the world through workshops that enable them to understand the requirements of the space sector. It also allows them to learn about the latest technologies and opportunities in this sector, and how advanced space technologies can contribute to finding solutions for the future of humanity,” added Al Shaibani.

A delegation from MBRSC is participating in the current session of the Young Professionals in Space conference, which is hosted in Barcelona, Spain from July 17-21. The 5-day conference is witnessing over 30 meetings led by prominent speakers from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), Boeing, Airbus, Virgin Orbit, the University of Colorado and leading global space agencies. The participants are discussing various fields, mainly, the current programmes and the future challenges in the space sector, the importance of developing early techniques to reduce the risks of space missions, generating photovoltaic (PV) energy in space, and the space environment and heat control. At the end of the conference, the participants will witness several experiences in the design and launch of CanSat in Spanish cities.

Since its establishment in 2006, MBRSC has been adopting a methodology to transfer knowledge and build youth’s capabilities; at the early stages this was achieved through gaining expertise in space science and technology from global partners. The experience has culminated into launching DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2. Through building the center’s capabilities and transferring knowledge from MBRSC engineers and scientists to their new colleagues, KhalifaSat- a 100% Emirati developed satellite, will be launched in the last quarter of 2018, as well as the Mars Hope Probe, which will be launched in 2020 to reach Mars orbit by 2021. This coincides with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the UAE.