Under the Year of Zayed Initiative, Abu Dhabi Airports Launches ‘Spartan Kids Race’

Abu Dhabi Airports, in collaboration with Spartan Arabia and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is hosting the ‘XDubai Spartan Kids Race’. Being the first standalone Kids Race of its kind to be held in the Middle East, the event aims to bring together children ages 4-14 to participate in a series of races and activities at the Al Ghazal Golf Club in Abu Dhabi on November 23, 2018.

The event falls within the framework of Abu Dhabi Airports’ ongoing corporate social responsibility and Year of Zayed program and is open to the children of all employees at government and semi-government entities for free. Children of all athletic and developmental abilities are welcome and each child ticket includes two free spectator tickets for accompanying adults.

The event is being organized in support of various local entities, to include Ejadah Asset Management Group, a Dubai Holding Company, representing its FM and Security arms; Idama, Facility Management Solutions and Arkan Security Management Solutions, as a Gold Sponsor. In addition, DFS, the Abu Dhabi Duty Free operator, is the Silver Sponsor of the event, and Pure Gold, Cleanco, and SSP being Bronze Sponsors. The event is also bringing entities through partnership agreements with Abu Dhabi Media as the media partner, Sedra and Special Olympics as community partners, Pocari Sweat and Desert Shield Team, the first obstacle course race community team in UAE as event’ partners.

This race is dedicated to children and includes three distances, divided by age group. The first group of children, aged 4-6, will be encouraged to participate in an 800-meter race. The second group of those between the ages of 7 and 9 will run 1.6 kilometers, and the third group of 10-14-year-olds will run 3.2 kilometers. An expected 1,150 kids will take part in the race with 2,500 family members attending.

The event aims to strengthen children’s self-confidence by taking them out of their comfort zones and away from distracting electronic devices, to enjoy a day of physical activity and rewarding outdoor experiences. Special Olympics and Sedra will be bringing children to join in the community race. Food and beverage trucks and family-friendly music will be available at the race venue alongside a festival area to keep spectators entertained for a fun-filled family day out

“Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to organizing various social initiatives and organizing community events in line with its vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group,” said Bryan Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports. “We are proud to be collaborating with Spartan Arabia to bring this special event to the Middle East for the first time and are looking forward to welcoming children and parents from across the UAE to the Al Ghazal Golf Club for a day of fun, exciting activities and entertainment.”

Spartan Arabia is the organizer of a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty, held across the Middle East. The race is the first edition of the Spartan Kids Race as an independent event to be held in the region and is designed to encourage exercising and improve children’s health while educating them about the values of sportsmanship and teamwork.

The hosting venue- Al Ghazal Sports Resort, the Emirate’s only sand golf course, offers a luxurious and exciting recreational sporting hub for sport lovers and families seeking an adventurous escape. It enjoys a strategic location being in close proximity of Abu Dhabi International Airport as well as major attractions in Abu Dhabi.