Unique Exhibition at Qatar National Library Offers Insight Into Impact of World War I

As the world comes together to observe the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, a unique exhibition at Qatar National Library sheds light on the various dimensions of the war, and its impact on families, arts and culture.

Visitors from across Qatar are encouraged to visit the exhibition, which runs until 20 November, to learn about the lasting impact that the war had on society.

The exhibition, entitled, ‘1918: War is Over,’ is organized by Qatar National Library, the French Embassy in Qatar, and the French Institute of Doha. Rare historical items from Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum are also displayed at the exhibition.