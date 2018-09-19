The University of Manchester Hosts Over 500 Part-Time Mba Students From Around the World at Dubai Workshops

Randa Bessiso, Director - Middle East at The University of Manchester Middle East Centre

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre in Dubai is hosting the visit of more than 500 of its Global part-time MBA students from across the region and its international network of centres worldwide for intensive face to face workshops with the university’s faculty and peers in Dubai. The 23 academic sessions run from September 18th to October 1st, hosted at Dubai Knowledge Park and Jumeirah Emirates Towers. A group of leading academics from the university will deliver nine MBA modules, as well as a series of public Masterclasses in Dubai.

The university’s Middle East Centre is the largest and fastest growing in the international network of six centres worldwide, and the Dubai MBA workshops are the largest hosted by the university anywhere in the world – students are offered the choice of attending workshops in their home centre or any of the other centres in the network. All the participating MBA workshop students are experienced working professionals in middle to senior management, working in leading organisations around the world.

Randa Bessiso, Director - Middle East at The University of Manchester Middle East Centre, comments: “Our MBA workshops provide valuable face to face contact with faculty and the opportunity to work alongside and network with fellow students from across the world. Many of our students from other regions select the Dubai MBA workshops because of their interest in the region and the business and career opportunities that they see in Dubai and the UAE.”

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre in Dubai Knowledge Park is the largest and fastest growing of the business school’s network of six centres, and has supported more than 2,300 Global MBA students in the Middle East – representing more than 50% of the business school’s part-time MBA students worldwide. The University offers the two-year Manchester Global Part-time MBA programme for working professionals in addition to a range of new executive education short courses and industry-led specialist Master’s programmes.