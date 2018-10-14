Unlock Exciting Instant Rewards and Engaging Family Activities at My City Centre Nasseriya This Month

My City Centre Nasseriya offers practical and key lifestyle-oriented stores and services that make it very convenient for residents in surrounding communities to frequent it for their day-to-day shopping.

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, invites loyal shoppers to enjoy a month of instant rewards and create great moment with their family with interactive workshops at My City Centre Nasseriya until October 31.

“My City Centre Nasseriya offers practical and key lifestyle-oriented stores and services that make it very convenient for residents in surrounding communities to frequent it for their day-to-day shopping and dining needs and spend quality time with their families. We want to reward these loyal customers with instant rewards and create great moments for them whenever they visit. We also recognise that the community needs quality entertainment options to stimulate young minds closer to home. So, while they run their daily errands and shop for their groceries, the kids can be dropped off carefree for fun keychain making workshops,” said Hamad Al Lawati – Community Malls Senior Manager, Majid Al Futtaim.

Customers who shop for AED 100 at any store stand the chance to win an AED 500 worth Mall GiftCard daily. What’s more, customers who return and shop for AED 100 will be handed a key to unlock a box that will unveil an instant prize, including Mall GiftCards and vouchers from retailers, such as Shoexpress, The Pizza Company, Life Pharmacy and Carrefour. A total of AED 15,500 in daily prizes and AED25,000 worth instant prizes are up for grabs all month. Shoppers also have an exciting chance of winning all month by following My City Centre Nasseriya’s social media platforms. Customers can participate in a treasure hunt to find the hidden key in the mall. Clues will be dropped on the mall’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages and shoppers who solve the mystery will receive an instant prize.

My City Centre Nasseriya is also making weekends exciting for little ones. Parents can shop and go about their daily chores carefree while their children are occupied with craft projects in the supervised play area at the mall. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until October 27, children will be guided with materials and paints into personalising keychains that they can gift to their parents or friends. They can also get their face painted with animal and flower prints for free.