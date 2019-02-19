Until the Birds Return Screens at the Palestinian National Theater Al Hakawati on Wednesday

Until The Birds Return stars Nadia Kaci, Hania Amar, Aure Atika, Mohamed Djourhi, Sonia Mekkiou and Mehdi Ramdhani.The film is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.

MAD Solutions will screen director Karim Moussaoui's film Until The Birds Return at the Palestinian National Theater / Al Hakawati on Wednesday, February 27, in cooperation with FilmLab: Palestine. The film enjoyed a successful tour at international film festivals and won five awards.

The Palestinian National Theatre/Al Hakawati is a Palestinian-owned theatre in Jerusalem's American Colony neighborhood. The theatre actively encourages and promotes Palestinian artistic and cultural activities and collaborates with the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, several United Nations organizations, and a wide range of local and international NGOs.

Set in modern-day Algeria, where past and present collide in the lives of a newly wealthy property developer, an ambitious neurologist impeded by wartime wrongdoings, and a young woman torn between the path of reason and sentiment. Three stories plunge us into the human soul of a contemporary Arab society.

Directed by Karim Moussaoui, who co-wrote the film with Maud Adeline, Until The Birds Return stars Nadia Kaci, Hania Amar, Aure Atika, Mohamed Djourhi, Sonia Mekkiou and Mehdi Ramdhani.The film is distributed in the Arab world by MAD Solutions.

The film won a number of awards at prestigious film festivals, such as the Gold FIFOG Prize at the International Oriental Film Festival of Geneva, Best Art Direction at the Gijón International Film Festivalin Spain, Best First Film award to Karim Moussaoui at the Lumiere Awards in France, Wihr d'Or and Best Director awards at the Oran International Arabic Film Festival and was selected at the was selected at the Un Certain Regard of the Cannes Film Festival. Until the Birds Return screened at many film festivals, including the Carthage Film Festival (JCC), International Film Festival Rotterdam - IFFR, Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF), Tarifa-Tangier African Film Festival (FCAT), Warsaw Film Festival (WFF) in Poland, and the Franco-Arab Film Festival.

Born in Jijel, Algeria, Karim Moussaoui is a director, writer and actor. He worked as an assistant director to distinguished directors, such as Tariq Teguia and Nadir Moknache. In 2013, he made his short film The Days Before. His debut feature film Until The Birds Return (2017) world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, within its prestigious Un Certain Regard section.