Uranus Travel Turns to Automation to Power Growth With Amadeus Gulf

Uranus Travel and Tours is pushing further into its journey of end-to-end business automation, working together with Amadeus Gulf on solutions to better serve today’s discerning travellers. Established in 1994, Uranus Travel and Tours is an IATA Accredited Agent that serves as a one-stop solution for all travel & tour-related activities in the UAE.

Uranus Travel has extended its partnership with Amadeus Gulf in a multi-year agreement to provide the agency’s more than 100 employees with enhanced management platforms. This will include the introduction of the Amadeus Touchless Suite, a collection of services that allow employees to easily monitor, control and update front and back-office business systems.

Through a tailored application of Amadeus Touchless Suite solutions, Uranus Travel will be able to better accomplish time-consuming tasks such as Quality Control, Ticketing, Fare monitoring and Optimisation.

Vijay Bhatia, Managing Director of Uranus Travel, said: “With the UAE making its mark as an ever increasing important travel hub for the region, and indeed the global market, we believe it is essential to leverage the latest technologies to deliver best-in-class services. Working with Amadeus in the past has enabled us to grow our business by exceeding customer demands. We look forward to strengthening that reputation even further through this latest partnership.”

Graham Nichols, Managing Director of Amadeus Gulf, said: “Travel agencies increasing want to focus oncustomer-facing tasks without getting bogged down in complex management systems. Uranus Travel has made customer satisfaction a clear priority in their business, and we look forward to helping them unlock future opportunities through new insights and efficiencies.”