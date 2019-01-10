The Address Hotels + Resorts, the five star premium hotel brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group sets an all-new definition for global standards of luxury. Creating a distinct positioning with the brand philosophy of ‘Where Life Happens’, The Address properties are situated in the most vibrant locations and target corporate, leisure and group travellers – particularly the international jetsetters and global high achievers who value personalised luxury.
Valentine’s Day Spa, F&B and Stay Listing | Address Dubai Mall
Perfectly paired couples’ spa treatment and lunch at Address Dubai Mall
This is the perfect time of year to indulge your other half with a luxurious, soothing spa experience! You and your loved one can enjoy 60-minute Pure Harmony massage that combines expertise and a thoughtfully curated range of wellness products at The Spa at Address Dubai Mall followed by an indulging four-course lunch at Cabana with the stunning views of Burj Khalifa. The package also including complimentary pool access for two people.
Date: 1-15 February 2019
Time: 10am – 10pm
Price: AED 995 per couple including pool access and a four-course set menu and soft beverages in Cabana at Address Dubai Mall
For reservations please contact: +971 4 4388025 or email spa.addmh@addresshotels.com
Romantic Afternoon Tea in Karat at Address Dubai Mall
This February, savour the sweet taste of love with an indulgent afternoon tea experience. Nestled within stylish, contemporary Arabian settings, you and your beloved can indulge in delicate treats, cakes and chocolates complemented by a fragrant pot of tea, creamy cup of coffee or glasses of sparkling beverages. The hotel is easily accessible via The Dubai Mall, perfectly located for an indulgent, mid-shopping spree treat.
Date: 1-14 February 2019
Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm
Price: AED 90 per person including tea and coffee
For reservations please call +971 4 8883444 or email dine@emaar.com
Dinner with Burj Khalifa views in Cabana at Address Dubai Mall
Spoil your other half as you both indulge in a special four-course menu under the dreamy, moonlit sky. Take in the stunning views of Burj Khalifa while you our resident DJ and violinist set the tone for your evening. Add a little extra touch of exclusivity to your experience by choosing an intimate, private cabana. You can also opt for a private cabana to add exclusivity to your already unforgettable experience.
Date: 14February 2019
Time: 7.00pm – 12.00am
Price: AED 365 per person including a four-course set menu and soft beverages; AED 550 per person including a four-course set menu and bottle of premium beverage.
For reservations please call +971 4 8883444 or email dine@emaar.com
Romantic and stylish city staycation at Address Dubai Mall
Celebrate your love story with a sensational getaway at one of Dubai’s most glamorous destinations, Address Dubai Mall. Book a night’s stay at the newly renovated Address Dubai Mall and enjoy an exquisite three-course dinner, complimentary breakfast and a special in-room welcome amenity – the perfect way to quite simply, fall in love all over again.
Date: 1-28 February 2019
Price: Best available rate. All prices include a 10% Service Charge, 7% Municipality Fee, and 5% VAT.
For reservations or more information, please contact +971 4 4388 888 or email stay@addresshotels.com
