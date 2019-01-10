Valentine’s Day Spa, F&B and Stay Listing | Address Dubai Mall

Cabana at Address Dubai Mall

Perfectly paired couples’ spa treatment and lunch at Address Dubai Mall

This is the perfect time of year to indulge your other half with a luxurious, soothing spa experience! You and your loved one can enjoy 60-minute Pure Harmony massage that combines expertise and a thoughtfully curated range of wellness products at The Spa at Address Dubai Mall followed by an indulging four-course lunch at Cabana with the stunning views of Burj Khalifa. The package also including complimentary pool access for two people.

Date: 1-15 February 2019

Time: ‪10am – 10pm

Price: AED 995 per couple including pool access and a four-course set menu and soft beverages in Cabana at Address Dubai Mall

For reservations please contact: ‪+971 4 4388025 or email spa.addmh@addresshotels.com

Romantic Afternoon Tea in Karat at Address Dubai Mall

This February, savour the sweet taste of love with an indulgent afternoon tea experience. Nestled within stylish, contemporary Arabian settings, you and your beloved can indulge in delicate treats, cakes and chocolates complemented by a fragrant pot of tea, creamy cup of coffee or glasses of sparkling beverages. The hotel is easily accessible via The Dubai Mall, perfectly located for an indulgent, mid-shopping spree treat.

Date: 1-14 February 2019

Time: 3.00pm – 6.00pm

Price: AED 90 per person including tea and coffee

For reservations please call +971 4 8883444 or email dine@emaar.com

Dinner with Burj Khalifa views in Cabana at Address Dubai Mall

Spoil your other half as you both indulge in a special four-course menu under the dreamy, moonlit sky. Take in the stunning views of Burj Khalifa while you our resident DJ and violinist set the tone for your evening. Add a little extra touch of exclusivity to your experience by choosing an intimate, private cabana. You can also opt for a private cabana to add exclusivity to your already unforgettable experience.

Date: 14February 2019

Time: 7.00pm – 12.00am

Price: AED 365 per person including a four-course set menu and soft beverages; AED 550 per person including a four-course set menu and bottle of premium beverage.

For reservations please call +971 4 8883444 or email dine@emaar.com

Romantic and stylish city staycation at Address Dubai Mall

Celebrate your love story with a sensational getaway at one of Dubai’s most glamorous destinations, Address Dubai Mall. Book a night’s stay at the newly renovated Address Dubai Mall and enjoy an exquisite three-course dinner, complimentary breakfast and a special in-room welcome amenity – the perfect way to quite simply, fall in love all over again.

Date: 1-28 February 2019

Price: Best available rate. All prices include a 10% Service Charge, 7% Municipality Fee, and 5% VAT.

For reservations or more information, please contact ‪+971 4 4388 888 or email stay@addresshotels.com