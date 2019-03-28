Violence Continues to Impact Children in the State of Palestine and Israel

UNICEF

Over the past few days - once again - children in the State of Palestine and Israel have experienced unjustifiable stress and been exposed to violence as a result of an escalation in the conflict. We support calls for an urgent de-escalation.



"On 30 March 2019, it will be one year since regular demonstrations at the security fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel began. Over the last 12 months, some 40 children have been killed in these demonstrations. According to authorities, nearly 3,000 others have been hospitalized with injuries, many leading to life-long disabilities.



"UNICEF reiterates its outrage at the very high numbers of children who have been killed and injured as a result of armed conflict 2018.



"As calls are being made for more demonstrations in the days to come, we remind all parties of their responsibility to always prioritize the protection of children’s lives, health and well-being. This is an imperative.



"All necessary measures need to be taken to ensure children are not targeted. Furthermore, any attempt to use children in protests and demonstrations that could turn violent is unacceptable. Exploiting children’s lack of sense of purpose and vulnerabilities or enlisting them into violence are violations of children’s rights.



A child is a child. The protection of children must be prioritized at all times."



