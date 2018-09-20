VMware’s Digital Suite to Take Centre Stage at GITEX 2018

Ahmed Auda, Managing Director – Middle East and North Africa, VMware

VMware will be exhibiting at GITEX Technology Week from October 14-18 2018, where it will be showcasing its latest innovations in cloud, networking & security and digital workspace technologies that are seen as critical to the successful digital transformation of Middle Eastern organisations.

VMware will also be displaying its latest achievements across its VMware NSX networking and security portfolio, to help regional customers implement a more secure, end-to-end software-based network architecture through a Virtual Cloud Network.

In line with GITEX’s theme of ‘Experience Future Urbanism’, VMware will be helping customers and partners understand how its compute, networking, storage, and management capabilities can help optimize workload performance and capacity across hybrid cloud environments. This applies to all sectors, with a particular focus on public and private-sector organisations that are looking for ways to manage monitor, and secure their IoT infrastructures, in response to the continued investment in smart cities projects by the Middle East.

Ahmed Auda, Managing Director – Middle East and North Africa, VMware, said: “Now is the time for organisations to build their digital foundation. Digital transformation is the top priority for Middle East CIOs, and GITEX offers a great opportunity for us to showcase our solutions that deliver secure and exceptional digital and mobile experiences, which ultimately are critical for driving regional business competitiveness.”

GITEX Technology Week 2018 will be held from 14-18 October 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre. To experience VMware’s hands-on digital demonstrations, visit VMware at Stand A7-14 in Hall 6.