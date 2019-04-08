Vodafone Egypt Reboots Customer Experience With Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud and Cloud-Native Technologies

Red Hat

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Vodafone Egypt has deployed Red Hat Cloud Suite to advance its customer-first digital transformation initiative. The project includes rebuilding Vodafone Egypt’s website using a microservices-based architecture, and adopting DevOps methodology to better streamline operations and help boost productivity, offering a path for faster time-to-market for new innovations.

Vodafone Group’s Customer Experience Excellence program (CXX) aims to deliver outstanding and differentiated experiences for its customers. A key initiative within this is refreshing the Vodafone Egypt website, a portal offering customers the ability to more flexibly monitor and manage services online, access new offers, get support, and more. Vodafone Egypt entered the Egyptian telecom market in 1998 and now serves more than 40 million customers. With its new customer website, Vodafone Egypt wanted to be able to roll out updated and new services to customers faster to meet their evolving needs. To do this, the company sought to modernize its IT infrastructure to help improve agility around application development and delivery.

The operations team at Vodafone Egypt chose to build its applications with microservices architecture and adopt DevOps practices to help it iterate faster and more often. The team decided to containerise its applications to abstract them from the underlying architecture, helping to decrease complexity and improve portability across the company’s IT footprints, including hybrid cloud environments. The carrier’s goal was to find a Linux container platform on which development teams could work with minimal configuration and management time, and one that would also offer integrated capabilities to enable the automated build and deployment of Linux application containers.

After an in-depth technical and cost-effectiveness evaluation, Vodafone Egypt chose Red Hat Cloud Suite to achieve its goals. Red Hat Cloud Suite enables organizations to more easily build cloud-native applications, deploy them and manage these workloads through a single offering, helping businesses to modernize without sacrificing existing IT infrastructure investments. The Vodafone Egypt website is now live on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform based on the trusted backbone of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Vodafone Egypt is in the process of migrating an additional 10 applications to the container platform.

Santiago Madruga, vice president, EMEA Telco & ICT Vertical, Red Hat

“By rebuilding its customer service portal with Red Hat’s container-based and hybrid cloud technologies, Vodafone Egypt can embrace an agile, DevOps-powered approach designed to more flexibly launch and manage services. We’re happy to support the company on its path to enhancing customer experiences as part of its broader group-wide CXX strategy.”

Walid Saber, digital engineering senior manager, Vodafone Egypt

“Our company’s ultimate goal is to provide customer-centric, cutting-edge services while maintaining world-class network performance and optimum network resilience. In a competitive marketplace, agility is key to success and with Red Hat’s solutions we are able to respond more quickly and efficiently to customer demands with innovative products and services.”