Volvo Cars Launches Unmissable End-of-Year Offers Across UAE

New Volvo XC40

Celebrating the holiday season, Al Futtaim Trading Enterprises, exclusive distributer of Volvo Cars in the UAE, has launched an exceptional end-of-year promotion on its 2018-2019 SUV line-up. Consumers can avail the exclusive offer on the SUV range (XC40, XC60 or XC90) until the end of the year 2018.

The promotion offers a personal contract plan (PCP). The added advantage on this plan is that the final payment (guaranteed to be the minimum worth of the car) is optional; if customers don’t wish to pay, they can part exchange or return the car to Al-Futtaim dealer. This comes with reduced instalments compared to regular finance plans due to optional final payment, which is ideal for those who like to change their cars on a regular basis.

Eric Benavente, regional managing director at Al Futtaim Trading Enterprises commented: “We want our customers to start the new year on a safe and sustainable note, which is why the personal contract plan extends across Volvo’s entire range of bestselling SUVs. Customers have the advantage of selecting flexible finance options, including dealer funded options. They will have the ability to pick and choose between part exchange, retaining ownership or returning the car to Volvo.”

The PCP gives customers three options to pick and choose from at the end of the contract term, including part exchange the car for a new one, paying a final installment and keeping the car or returning the vehicle. Customers looking to purchase a Volvo XC40, XC60 or XC90 can choose to renew, retain or return at the end of the contract for monthly payments starting at AED 1,9991, AED 2,4992 and AED 2,9993 for the XC40, XC60 and XC90 respectively. Further down payment assist is available with Volvo Care4 package.

Option 1 - Part Exchange

-At any stage during their agreement customers can talk to the dealer about settling their account and using any equity in their car towards a new Volvo.

-Or they can sell the vehicle privately having settled their account and keep any excess value above the Guaranteed Minimum Future Value (GMFV)/Optional Final Payment to use as a deposit on a new Volvo.

Option 2 - Retain ownership

-At the end of the agreement customers can pay the GMFV/Optional Final Payment and retain ownership of the vehicle.

Option 3 - Return the car to Volvo

-Provided the vehicle is in a decent condition5 and within your agreed mileage, you can return the vehicle to Volvo with nothing more to pay. If you have exceeded the agreed mileage, an excess mileage charge will be due.

Volvo Cars showrooms will welcome customers from Saturday through Thursday at 9am to 8pm6 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.