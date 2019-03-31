W Amman Media Visit: Behind the Scenes of a Vibrant City

During the event

Jordan is putting its boldest foot forward and W Amman got it covered. This weekend, Amman’s iconic hotel is staging a media tour of the capital as part of its push to promote Jordan as a fab destination. Journalists from coveted publications Cosmopolitan, Architectural Digest, Haya/Marie Claire, Nawa3em and Gheir are set to soak in Amman’s magnetic mix.

W Insiders curated an all-immersive experience celebrating the city’s dichotomy through amplifying W’s passion points; music, design, fashion and fuel. The visit kicked off with an extraordinary energy-boosting workout session in collaboration with Quicksand. The guests next experienced the contemporary basking in the laps of tradition, as they toured the authentic downtown and dined in one of Amman’s urban spots overlooking the hustle, such as Wild Jordan Café and Shams Al Balad. W Amman also made sure to take media reps to an electrifying local musical concert.

The visit culminated in guest and local media mingling and celebrating Jordanian talents, where W Amman hosted a cocktail reception to celebrate the success of Jordan Fashion Week that W Amman paired with, to shed the light on up and coming designers and trends. W Amman collaborated with XisFound to customize a piece inspired by W Amman’s bold look and attitude. Jordan Fashion Week exclusively featured W’s design piece, where the designer narrated a unique story line behind the design and also reflected W’s brand identity. The creation will be showcased at W Amman after the end of Jordan Fashion Week.