Wagamama Goes Green With Paper Straws

Established in January 2004 by Hani Ali Mirza, Partner and Managing Director, Bin Mirza International has since become a pioneer in the hospitality industry bringing leading international brand that cater to the tastes and culture of the Omani people.
BMI started its business by obtaining Second Cup Cafés from Canada and Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken Restaurants from South Africa. In 2005, the Company also obtained the franchise rights of CinnZeo Bakery Cafés and BreadTalk.
BMI will continue to build on the foundation of a local company with world-class standards that is committed to quality and incomparable product and service offerings.Less...
Contact Information:
second cup,
opposite Intercontinental Hotel,
Shatti al Qurum,
muscat,
Oman