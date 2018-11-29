Wasl Celebrates UAE’s 47th National Day

wasl held a number of special events that included folk dances and entertainment shows with the help and support of its staff.

Follow > Disable alert for Asset Management Group Follow >

wasl Asset Management Group, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, organised exciting national events in a unique atmosphere on the occasion of the UAE’s 47th National Day.

HE Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group, said: “Our joy is consolidated as we gather together to express our happiness on this day. It is an occasion that makes us proud of our past and a chance to renew our loyalty to our wise leadership that preserves and strengthens the achievements of the Union, helping the UAE remain at the forefront of the world in terms of progress and prosperity through the noble values established and handed down to us by the Founding Fathers.”

To commemorate the occasion, wasl held a number of special events that included folk dances and entertainment shows with the help and support of its staff. All who participated enjoyed their time through fun and beneficial activities.

In addition, wasl invited its employees to flex their creativity and participate in this year's interdepartmental competition that aimed to embody the spirit of the Union. Departments took part by designing outfits, face painting, or create a costume entirely made of craftwork to name a few ideas. Each department nominated one or more people to present their creation that they believed best reflects the spirit of National Day.